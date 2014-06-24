Designer visualises the sinister architecture of a post-apocalyptic future

Justin Plunkett creates a whole new world with his futuristic 3D architecture

When you think of architecture, you often think of some of the most famous buildings in the world. These buildings hark back to centuries ago, so you'd be forgiven for not focusing on architecture of the future. Sound odd? Just take a look at the eerily inspiring work of South African designer, Justin Plunkett.

"The Cabinet gallery in Cape Town is a new mobile pop up contemporary art and design gallery," explain gallery founders Jacki and Daley. It was at this gallery that Plunkett has showcased this latest series. "The show was an incredible success and we're happy to send prints to anywhere in the world."

From abandoned playgrounds to reimagined malls, could this be the future of our world in a post-apocalyptic setting? One thing's for sure - Plunkett is brilliant at realising his creativity in a realistic and often sinister fashion.

