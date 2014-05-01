Eerie animation highlights the dangerous world of the carpet

There are lots of things about Walter Volber's impressive new animation Mite that are not what we expected. With the opening sequence being a clear nod to Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, we braced ourselves for blood, gore and the possibility of shuddering at the ghost of two twins.

However, Volber's impressive piece, in fact, delves deep into the fibres of the infamous patterned carpet and through the use of incredible CG and particle effects, shows how things down there can be just as nasty.

The three-and-a-half minute animation takes the viewer on a journey amongst the underground world of dust, dirt and all manner of mites living amongst the fibres using breathtaking visual effects. Make sure you watch it to the end where there is a very unexpected but brilliant change in tone. Astonishing work.

