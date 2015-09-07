Google aims to speed up 3D workflows

One of the biggest bottlenecks in 3D and VFX work is rendering. Well now Google is getting involved, launching a cloud solution called Zync.

Now live in beta, artists who register for an account will automatically receive $300 in free Google Cloud Platform credit, which can be used for Zync rendering.

To promote the launch of the Zync beta further, Google has also launched the Render More site, where artists can claim an additional $500 in Google Cloud Platform credit by filling out a form, making for a total of $800 in free credit.

Artists also have the chance of getting their work featured as a success story on the Google Media landing page by taking part in a special contest on the site.

Zync will continue to work on the platform in the coming months, kicking things off with RenderMan support later this year.

In the meantime, you can check out the NUKE and Maya Zync Render video tutorials below:

Liked this? Read these!