The 33 greatest 3D movies of 2013

2013 was a phenomenal year for 3D movies - the movie industry showed no signs of falling out of love with stereoscopic 3D. Here we take a look at some of the biggest and greatest movies from 2013.

Read all our movies-related articles here

This is the first big movie project for many of the artists and animators on board

Starring Liam Neeson and Steve Buschemi, Khuma tells the story of a half-striped zebra who after being rejected by his superstitious herd, embarks on a daring quest to earn his stripes but finds the courage and self-acceptance to save all the animals of the Great Karoo.

This is the first dip into the silver screen for many of the artists on board for the film. It's so refreshing to see such a stellar cast rubbing shoulders with 3D movie newbies.

Based on the best-selling book by Max Brooks, movie and special effects fans alike were more than eager to feast their eyes on one of the most anticipated 3D movies of the year.

The Moving Picture Company and Cinesite took care of all of the special effects. Many of the team members worked on the likes of Harry Potter as well as the latest James Bond installment. We might not be safe from the zombies but at least we're in safe animation hands.

Okay, okay, we know the plot for this film won't receive any Oscars but that's not what we're looking at here. As creatives, it's the craft, care and attention to detail within the special effects that we notice, and this reboot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre has some serious credibility when it comes to 3D movies.

Jacques Godbout worked as the visual effects supervisor on the film and yes, he worked on the iconic 1981 release of Scanners. 3D artist Ryan Markley worked on the delicious blockbusters The Expendables and Drive Angry.

The sequel to one of 2011's biggest 3D movies, The Smurfs, Smurfs 2 is based on the comic book series created by the Belgian comics artist Peyo. Whilst the storyline is strictly family-friendly, the 3D animation work is seriously impressive. Directed by Raja Gosnell (Scooby-Doo, Mrs. Doubtfire), Sony Pictures Imageworks are taking on most of the special effects.

Rob Engle worked as the 3D visual effects supervisor and rightly so, as he has previously worked on the likes of The Amazing Spider-Man, Pirates of the Carribean and The Chronicles of Narnia. The film stars Hank Azaria, Sofia Vergara and Christina Ricci and is set for release later on this year.

After the success of 2007's 300, relatively unknown director Noam Murro takes the reigns for the film's sequel - 300: Rise of an Empire. The original film quickly became a cult classic when it came to special effects so number 2 is one of the 3D movies we have highest hopes for this year. Starring Lena Heady of Game of Thrones fame as well as Eva Green, 300: Rise of an Empire looks set to focus on the ladies.

Unsurprisingly, the film boasts a huge list of technical and speical effects teams. Special effects senior technician comes in the form of Nikolay Furtunkov, who has previously worked on The Expendables films. We certainly can't wait to see what this sequel will bring.

Another sequel here that will have fans of the Percy Jackson books every excited indeed. The first film released back in 2010 proved popular with special effect critics, so we can't wait to see what the sequel comes up with. It continues the adventures of Percy Jackson and his friends and is based on the book The Sea of Monsters.

Logan Lerman returns to play the part of Percy and will be joined by fantasy heroes Sean Bean, Anthony Stewart Head and Nathan Fillion. Lead 3D matte artist Juan Jesús García has a heap of experience after working on the Harry Potter films, Kingdom of Heaven and Troy. He's the perfect choice to lead the 3D extravaganza that Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters will no doubt deliver.

Planes is the sequel to Pixar's 2006 release Cars although the renowned animation studio hasn't actually had any part of it. Instead, it has been produced by DisneyToon Studios and was initially set to be released as a direct-to-video film. However, Disney seems to have changed their minds as the film is now going to be theatrically released by Walt Disney Pictures in August.

The effects are in great hands in the form of Nickie Huai, who worked on the award-winning Avatar as well as the Ice Age movies and Night At The Museum 2. It might be yet another sequel but we're sure this will be a fun-filled one.

Telling the story of best friends and professional surfing legends Tom Carroll and Ross Clarke-Jones, Storm Surfers 3D is all about that elusive rush of adrenaline and the hunt for the ultimate wave. This looks set to be a 3D event to get excited about, as we witness these incredible waves in the most realistic fashion.

The incredible cinematography was taken care of by Dave Maguire and we have a feeling that he'll be working on lots of projects in the future if Storm Surfers 3D is anything to go by. Kirstin-Marie Cetinich worked on the special effects and proves that you don't need to be part of a huge studio to produce great results.

For more information, head to the Storm Surfers 3D website.

Have you ever wondered how the Wizard came to be in Oz? Well, wonder no more as Spiderman and Drag Me To Hell director Sam Raimi takes on the prequel to one of the most beloved stories of a generation.

The film has a star studded cast, including James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams. The visual effects, cinematography and costumes play a key role, and the colours are simply breathtaking - it's interesting to see a new take on the environment of Oz.

3D scanning is taken care of by Frederick George Stuhrberg, who's already worked on the hugely successful Twilight Saga as well as Avengers Assemble, Iron Man 2 and X-Men: First Class. Sony Pictutes Imageworks is in charge of the technical aspects including lighting and production and Luma Pictures are responsible for the digital and CGI factors.

In recent times, Pixar has been known to indulge a little too much in the whole prequels and sequels thing. Some have faired better than others - so once the prequel to the hugely successful Monsters Inc. was announced, there were some yelps of joy and some groans of disappointment.

However, when the teaser trailer was released virtually everyone agreed that looked to be one of Pixar's funniest films. Monsters Inc. was a feat for Pixar in itself; released in 2001, it was the first time the animators tackled fur and hair in the form of Sully and boy, did they nail that one!

Monsters University was Dan Scanlan's major directorial debut, and John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and Billy Crystal are all returned to reprise their roles. Michael Stocker acts as directing animator and is certainly the perfect choice if his past successes on The Incredibles and Toy Story 3 are anything to go by. (Also check out the brilliant spoof website.)

Next: Epic, 47 Ronin and more....