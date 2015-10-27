RealtimeUK is a creative CG studio that creates inspiring, engaging and cutting-edge content for various campaigns and marketing projects. And this Saturday, its art director Stu Bayley shared some of his knowledge in a marathan live Q&A, which you can watch in full above.

In the two-and-a-half hour video, Bayley discusses how to take an in game asset and make into a full cinematic character using SMITE’s Thor as an example and explains RealtimeUK's new approach to matte painting, as used on World of Tanks: Rubicon X.

3D artists watching the live stream also got to ask questions, which led Bayley to give lots of advice on how to find your path in the CG industry and improve yourself as an artist, while reviewing some of their portfolios.

