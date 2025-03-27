Did you download Godot 4.4? Upgrade right now to fix 125 bugs

News
By published

Maintenance release can't come soon enough.

Godot maintenance release Godot 4.4.1
(Image credit: Godot)

Godot Engine is an open source and free game development software which has been making waves in the game design industry. A new version, version 4.4, was released recently and was very popular, with many people downloading it on release day, but unfortunately had a large amount of bugs.

A maintenance version, version 4.4.1 has now been released, and reportedly addresses over 120 issues, including for security vulnerabilities in the mbedTLS third-party library, meaning that if you're creating games using networking functionality, then you'll definitely want to upgrade.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

