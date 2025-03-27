Did you download Godot 4.4? Upgrade right now to fix 125 bugs
Maintenance release can't come soon enough.
Godot Engine is an open source and free game development software which has been making waves in the game design industry. A new version, version 4.4, was released recently and was very popular, with many people downloading it on release day, but unfortunately had a large amount of bugs.
A maintenance version, version 4.4.1 has now been released, and reportedly addresses over 120 issues, including for security vulnerabilities in the mbedTLS third-party library, meaning that if you're creating games using networking functionality, then you'll definitely want to upgrade.
The developers also announced that they have started developing Godot 4.5 "at full speed". Here's hoping the new release is less bug-addled.
Maintenance releases are expected to be safe to upgrade to, so you shouldn't see any issues. However, the developers note that you should make backups or use version control systems such as Git to make sure you don't lose any projects in case of corruption or data loss.
You can download Godot 4.4.1 for free here. To find out what all the fuss is about, see our what is Godot page, alternatively, you can check out our favourite no-code game engines.
And to enjoy games created in Godot, see Until Then, Of Life and Land and Backpack Battle.
