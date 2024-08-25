The path to the top at a video games company

We find out what it takes to make the leap from student to game-shaping art director, no cheat codes required.

If you love video games, leading a team of exceptional artists to create fantastical new worlds might sound like a dream job. But in an industry that’s more competitive than ever, how can you set yourself apart? And what do you have to do to forge a path to the top of the companies making titles for the best games consoles?

A veteran art director with close to three decades’ experience working on AAA titles such as the God of War series is Cecil Kim. “First off, you should know what area of art production you want to get into,” he says. “It means knowing what you’re passionate about doing.” 

Tanya Combrinck

Tanya is a writer covering art, design, and visual effects. She has 16 years of experience as a magazine journalist and has written for numerous publications including 3D World, 3D Artist, ImagineFX, Computer Arts, net magazine, and Creative Bloq. For Creative Bloq, she mostly writes about web design, including the hottest new tools, as well as 3D artwork and VFX.

