We're seeing an awful lot of Super Mario remakes at the moment. Actually, we're seeing a lot of remakes in general – in large part thanks to some very creative uses of Unreal Engine 5. I've thoroughly enjoyed all of these retro reimaginings and the skill it's taken to produce them, and I hope they continue. But I've found a slightly different type of remake, and I'm obsessed with how the creator labels it awful when I think it's genius-ly low-fi.

Rather than using Unreal Engine to create some intricate and loyal-to-the-original-design Mario sprites, this version turns the design on its head and uses Photoshop and Unity to recreate Mario in a blocky, 2D and simple way that is actually so much fun. Mario is then inserted into gameplay, with creator Icoso explaining the process of designing his movements – immediately showing his skill, and the fact that this is not as basic a process as it initially appeared.

See the video below, and then make your own using the best animation software (plus Photoshop, of course!).

I remade Mario… but it’s awful - YouTube Watch On

Icoso sketches out game elements in Photoshop, adding background decoration like clouds and bushes (and realising they are the same sprite in the process, explaining how he creates the coins to give a spinning effect, and drawing question boxes and mushrooms. He gives brilliant insight into his challenges and is brutally, and hilariously, honest about the results – he says he thinks the Koopas turn out okay but "maybe don't look at them for too long".

Mario gets big and small, jumps on creature and blocks, goes through pipes.. you name it, Icoso has recreated the iconic elements in this new style. I wish the whole Super Mario game was available to play in this art style as it's really soothing – and suits my lack of video game courage perfectly.

I also love the use of two different softwares to create something new – being able to take a workflow from place to place is a massive plus point for committing to a type of software as it opens up so many new creation possibilities.

The video is oodles of fun to watch, and gives yet another fun perspective on the way Mario can be remade. Head over to Icoso's YouTube account to see loads of other fun, low-fi projects including a Bowser's Castle level.

I highly recommend you watch the 3D Super Mario Bros made in Unreal Engine 5, and follow that up with the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake that looks, frankly, incredible.