This sneaky design detail in Super Mario Bros has blown my mind

News
By
published

Am I seeing double?

Super Mario Bros gameplay
(Image credit: Nintendo)

When the original Super Mario Bros was released in 1985, it's safe to say game design was a little more basic – and that meant getting crafty with your visual assets. The eagle-eyed amongst you may notice that there's some clever sprite recycling going on with those clouds and bushes but it's not just lazy game design, there's actually an important reason behind it.

Sprite recycling isn't an uncommon phenomenon and continues today so once you start noticing it, you can't unsee it. Arguably today it's a little more subtle than the original Mario Bros, but perhaps it was easier to ignore on retro game consoles. In a world of AAA releases it's safe to say standards for game design have shifted for the better but there's still something charming about that nostalgic 8-bit design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.