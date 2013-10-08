Attention-grabbing trailer for film that doesn't exist

As a small visual effects studio, it's tricky to stand out amongst the big dogs of the industry. So Barcelona studio Big Lazy Robot decided to do things a little differently.

The team spent over two years developing Keloid, a three minute 'spec' film. Put simply, it's a trailer for a film that doesn't exist, but the visual effects are nothing short of spectacular.

The yet-to-be-made film is set in a world that's become a cell for all men and women, who withstand and endure their lives rather than living them - yet machines might have found a solution.

A sci-fi epic with robots, explosions and more, it's certainly something we'd all like to see make it to the big screen. Even if it doesn't, Big Lazy Robot have definitely caught our attention.

See more work over on Big Lazy Robot.

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you seen an innovative portfolio? Let us know in the comments box below!