Give your opinion by participating in the NetObserver survey, developed by Harris Interactive in collaboration with 3dworldmag.com.

All participants will be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win £4000.

To access the survey click here

Your survey answers will be analysed anonymously, grouped with the responses of other users, allowing us to understand more about the interests of 3dworldmag.com visitors.

We look forward to hearing from you!