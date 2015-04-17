Adobe apps are coming to Android

Adobe are finally going to be bringing their apps to Android

If you're a fan of both Adobe and Android, then you'll have no doubt suffered at their lack of Android access when it comes to their apps. Initially launching the mobile apps of Illustrator, Photoshop, Color CC and more for iOS, they're now concentrating on bringing them to Android.

"We're working hard to develop Android phone support for some of our most popular apps," they explain. "But we want to do it right, in a way that complements the strengths of the Android user experience and design. While we can't offer specific release dates, you should expect to see the first of these apps starting in Summer 2015."

Working to develop the Android version of the Creative SDK, powering both Adobe and third-party apps, the SDK will ensure the creation of more Android apps. Keep your eyes peeled for an official launch date and in the meantime, you can find out more here.

