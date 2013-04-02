Adobe reveals the future of Flash Pro

Flash Pro is Adobe's animation and multimedia software for publishing as SWF or HTML5

Not to be confused with the Flash Player (which is actually a separate product), Adobe's Flash Professional CS6, aka Flash Pro, is powerful animation and multimedia software for publishing as SWF or HTML5 across desktops, smartphones, tablets, and TVs.

Adobe has been hard at work over the last few years on the next generation of Flash Pro, codenamed Hellcat. And it's just announced details of the latest version.

The new version, dubbed 'Hellcat', is much faster and will open in an instant

In a video by senior product manager Tom Barclay we're told the new version will include:

A new high-resolution user interface that supports light and dark themes

Support for MacBook Pro Retina displays

Faster start time, file opening and saving, timeline scrubbing

64-bit architecture, native cocoa, which promises to be modularized, faster and more reliable

Barclay says these details are "just a glimpse" of the features to be announced for the new version of Flash Pro. We can't wait to hear what else Adobe has in store for the tool...

