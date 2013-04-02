Adobe reveals the future of Flash Pro

Not to be confused with the Flash Player (which is actually a separate product), Adobe's Flash Professional CS6, aka Flash Pro, is powerful animation and multimedia software for publishing as SWF or HTML5 across desktops, smartphones, tablets, and TVs.
Adobe has been hard at work over the last few years on the next generation of Flash Pro, codenamed Hellcat. And it's just announced details of the latest version.
In a video by senior product manager Tom Barclay we're told the new version will include:
- A new high-resolution user interface that supports light and dark themes
- Support for MacBook Pro Retina displays
- Faster start time, file opening and saving, timeline scrubbing
- 64-bit architecture, native cocoa, which promises to be modularized, faster and more reliable
Barclay says these details are "just a glimpse" of the features to be announced for the new version of Flash Pro. We can't wait to hear what else Adobe has in store for the tool...
Are you excited about the new version of Flash - or do you feel Adobe's plug-in belongs in a museum? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!