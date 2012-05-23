Discover Photoshop CS6’s powerful new tools

Today sees the launch of Guide to Photoshop CS6 – a new video app for iPad packed that explores the new tools and functions inside Adobe’s newest creative release.



With two hours of expert video tuition included, Guide to Photoshop CS6 looks at the new tools and interface improvements in Photoshop CS6, and shows users how to use new functions such as Content-Aware Scaling, Perspective Crop and details the new 3D tools.

Each lesson provides an introduction to the new tools and utilities, then demonstrates how to get the most out of them – perfect for digital artists, photographers and Photoshop enthusiasts alike.



Guide to Photoshop CS6 includes lessons exploring the new interface; new tools and features; the Content-Aware tools; blur and lighting effects galleries; new 3D functionality and tools; the Perspective Crop and Adaptive wide angle tools; and new Video tools, layer styles and effects and new Advanced Selections.



Guide to Photoshop CS6 is available now on the App Store for just £5.99/$8.99