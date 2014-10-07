3D paper art puts Adidas in the spotlight

Maud Vantours specialises in 3D paper art set designs

With the digital world continuing to take over branding, advertising and more, others are turning to the seemingly dying craft of paper art for their latest campaign. Here, Paris based artist and designer Maud Vantours has created a gorgeous pastel based paper art project for shoe giants Adidas.

Colour, graphics and paper have a prominent place in her work, creating sculptures to produce a number of dreamlike landscapes. "Over time, paper my favorite material," she explains. "Layer upon layer patterns are created with an accumilating sense of volume. It becomes a precious object for me."

Using retro patterns and pastel colours, the paper art compliments each sneaker design throughout the new collection – and if you look closely enough you'll spot the iconic Adidas logo, the three stripes. There's certainly plenty of volume throughout, as the 3D aspect allows a platform to be created to showcase each new shoe design.

