Are these the posters you're looking for, prime minister?

Yes, it's true: the British Government really is rumoured to be coming up with a negative ad campaign about Britain with the express aim off putting Romanian and Bulgarian citizens by telling them how rubbish the country is. Talk about shooting fish in a barrel.

You evidently think so too judging by the entries to our tongue-in-cheek 'Don't Come To Britain' competition we've received this week. Thank you. Presented here though are our Top 5 faves:

1. Fail Britain by Chris Bruce:

Don't Come To Britain poster by Chris Bruce

2. London by Rolli Chereches:

London by Rolli Checheres

3. EatBrain by Ashraf Ghori:

EatBrain by Ashraf Ghori

4. Great Britain Needs You! by Olsi Ballta:

Great Britain Needs You by Olsi Ballta

5. The Grey British Summer by Dave Gogarty:

The Grey British Summer by Dave Gogarty

We'd love to see more of your posters, so keep sending them in to hello [at] computerarts.co.uk