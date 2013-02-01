Topics

Are these the posters you're looking for, prime minister?

By () Graphic design  

It's a wizard wheeze alright. HMG types in Whitehall want to stop Johnny Foreigner from coming here by making the country look as rubbish as possible... They haven't started yet, you say?... Oh... Pass us another G&T, would you?

Yes, it's true: the British Government really is rumoured to be coming up with a negative ad campaign about Britain with the express aim off putting Romanian and Bulgarian citizens by telling them how rubbish the country is. Talk about shooting fish in a barrel.

You evidently think so too judging by the entries to our tongue-in-cheek 'Don't Come To Britain' competition we've received this week. Thank you. Presented here though are our Top 5 faves:

1. Fail Britain by Chris Bruce:

Don't Come To Britain poster by Chris Bruce

Don't Come To Britain poster by Chris Bruce

2. London by Rolli Chereches:

London by Rolli Checheres

London by Rolli Checheres

3. EatBrain by Ashraf Ghori:

EatBrain by Ashraf Ghori

EatBrain by Ashraf Ghori

4. Great Britain Needs You! by Olsi Ballta:

Great Britain Needs You by Olsi Ballta

Great Britain Needs You by Olsi Ballta

5. The Grey British Summer by Dave Gogarty:

The Grey British Summer by Dave Gogarty

The Grey British Summer by Dave Gogarty

We'd love to see more of your posters, so keep sending them in to hello [at] computerarts.co.uk

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles