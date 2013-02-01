Are these the posters you're looking for, prime minister?

Yes, it's true: the British Government really is rumoured to be coming up with a negative ad campaign about Britain with the express aim off putting Romanian and Bulgarian citizens by telling them how rubbish the country is. Talk about shooting fish in a barrel.
You evidently think so too judging by the entries to our tongue-in-cheek 'Don't Come To Britain' competition we've received this week. Thank you. Presented here though are our Top 5 faves:
1. Fail Britain by Chris Bruce:
2. London by Rolli Chereches:
3. EatBrain by Ashraf Ghori:
4. Great Britain Needs You! by Olsi Ballta:
5. The Grey British Summer by Dave Gogarty:
We'd love to see more of your posters, so keep sending them in to hello [at] computerarts.co.uk