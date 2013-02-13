Blatant acts of 'brandalism'

Your brand is everything, right? Well, maybe not. The folks at Let's Be Brief think the whole concept of branding needs to be thought about carefully, and perhaps even taken down a peg. So they've set up a workshop called Carfumes where copywriters and designers will be able to take part in a little 'brandalism'. It takes place on 20 February from 6-9pm at Boxpark on Bethnal Green Road in London.

"We can never underestimate the power of ‘brand’. It can persuade, shape and mold, but it isn’t always to be believed," says LBB co-founder Ansel Neckles. "Turns out that unadulterated brand consumption is as good for you as a Findus lasagne."

Illustrator Sky Nash will be on hand along with other members of the LBB crew, leading the Carfumes event where popular brands, their imagery and straplines will be turned on their heads. In the process, attendees will create their own 'brandalism' zines. It's free to attend, and they're hoping visual creatives with an eye for the abstract will come along. LBB has already carried out operations on the fashion brands Mulberry, Dior and Dolce & Gabana, but at the workshop any brand will be game.

"If you can use scissors, a photocopier and have a penchant for spontaneity, then you’re all good. All participants get a copy of the zine. Just let us a take a pic of it first," says Neckles.

Let’s Be Brief was founded by creative agency twenty%extra to chop up and examine the politics of representation, the art of narrative and the power of the image. They've set up a talent network, and have run workshops for the University of the Arts London, CLR James Library in Dalston, and at the Louis Vuitton Young Art Project.

"Why do all this? Because this shit matters; critical thinking for critical times," adds Ansel Neckles.