D&AD New Blood Awards 2016 open for entries

D&AD has revealed a fantastic line-up of partners for its 2016 New Blood Awards. Some 17 global brands have set briefs – including Amnesty International, Dr. Martens and John Lewis – as part of the world's leading programme for new creative talent.

Open to any young creative aged 23 or under, as well as current students and those within two years of graduation, D&AD's New Blood Awards offer tomorrow's creative superstars a chance to tackle real briefs, set by real clients and judged by top industry creatives.

As usual, the 2016 New Blood Awards feature a mix of topical ideas and craft-based briefs.

Each one has been designed in collaboration with industry experts to both reflect the real current business challenges faced by modern brands and develop the creative skills most sought after by industry.

Why enter?

Kick-start your creative career by entering the 2016 D&AD New Blood Awards

Apart from the unparalleled exposure offered to shortlisted creatives, paid apprenticeship opportunities at WPP, the world's leading advertising and marketing services group, are up for grabs for the programme's highest achievers.

In addition, the New Blood Academy is open to applications for all New Blood Awards winners. And there are also wildcard places available for exhibitors who impress at the New Blood Festival, the UK's biggest graduate show for visual arts and communications courses.

Essential info

You can download the full briefs from the New Blood website. New creatives have until Wednesday 16 March 2016 to submit their entries, with the winners announced at the Awards Ceremony in early July 2016.

For more information about D&AD New Blood 2016 – including the Awards, Festival and Academy – head over to the New Blood website. Good luck!

