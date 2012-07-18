The Lovie Awards 2012: final call for entries

The Lovie Awards, now in their second year, are a celebration of digital and online excellence and this year's version has expanded with 11 new categories. The full category rundown is given below:
Website Single
Art • Charitable Organisations/Non-Profit • Community • Corporate Communications • Desktop Apps • Education • Fashion & Beauty • Financial Services • Food & Beverage • Games • Government • Health • Lifestyle • Movie & Film • Music • News • Personal Websites • Retail/Shopping • Social & Community • Social Game • Sports • Television • Travel/Tourism • Web Services & Applications • Weird/Experimental • Youth
Website Craft
Best Home/Welcome Page • Best Navigation/Structure • Best Practices • Best Writing – Editorial • Design • Flash • HTML 5 • Writing
Online Advertising Single
Banner Ads • Best Copywriting • Brand Microsite • Branded Content • Branded Game or Application • Mobile & Experiential • Mobile Advertising • Rich Media • Social Media Marketing • Viral Advertising
Online Advertising Campaign
Integrated Experience • Online-Only Campaign • Social Media Campaign • Social Media for Good Campaign
Internet Video Single
Animation • Best Web Personality / Host • Branded Entertainment • Comedy • Documentary • Events & Live Broadcasts • Music & Entertainment • Public Service & Activism • Viral Video
Internet Video Performance & Craft
Best Editing • Best Individual Performance • Best Use of Interactive Video • Best Writing
Handheld Devices
Community & Social • Education & Reference • Entertainment • Experimental and Innovation • Games • Integrated Mobile Experience • Lifestyle, Mobile Innovation • News • Utilities & Services
Tablets & All Other Devices
Community & Social: Tablet • Education & Reference: Tablet • Entertainment: Tablet • Experimental and Innovation • Games: Tablet • Integrated Mobile Experience: Tablet • Lifestyle: Tablet • Mobile Innovation: Tablet • News: Tablet • Utilities & Services: Tablet
Further details
If you're lucky enough to win one of the Lovie Awards you'll be among some illustrious company. Previous winners include Immersive Garden, Roger Gallet and Can You Draw The Internet?
The Lovie Awards are organised by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) - the same organisation behind the Webby Awards and Internet Week Europe.
The winners of this year's Lovie Awards will be announced on Tuesday 16 October 2012.