What job adverts REALLY mean: hilarious chart explains all

This chart tells it like it is

All over the world web developers are busy working on their creative resumes to land that dream job. But the world of software development is filled with an intricate vocabulary of technical shorthands, abbreviations and trendy phrases, which can be tricky to decipher. (Unicorns, anyone?)

To help aspiring software developers see past the jargon, this honest chart provides humorously honest explanations to common phrases found in the industry's job adverts.

Originally posted on Twitter by Julien Blanchard, seasoned software developers are sure to relate to this straight-talking buzzword buster. So next time you see that dream job advert, scan it for these terms to see what you're really in for.

