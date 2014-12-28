Free After Effects tutorial shows you how to fake a meteor sighting

Ever wanted to create realistic looking effects but not sure where to start? Thankfully the team at Digital Tutors have you covered. Earlier this year, they put out a meteor sighting video that fooled plenty and now they want to show you how they did it. The tutorial shows you how to create the lighting effects and tracking techniques, enabling skills that will help you to create your own VFX shots.

You'll also learn how to create a meteor tail, set up light for animation, and painting the moon out of the sky. "Digital-Tutors has a long history of presenting artists with expert tutorials that move them along in their careers, but this is the first time we’ve released the final video before the tutorial," said Grant Boudon, director of marketing and PR for Digital-Tutors.

"Now that we’ve seen the power of a viral video and both pieces are in place, we look forward to seeing what artists can create with the free training and 1,000s of other tutorials in our training library." So get stuck in and start creating your very own meteor shower.

