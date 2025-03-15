Google AI gets Pokémon facts wrong, gamers are infuriated – and it points to a dangerous problem

'Where is the loaded dice in Pokémon Sword and Shield?' a gamer asked Google. Pretty simple and entirely innocent, you'd think. But Google was unable to answer the question correctly, highlighting a much wider issue in the media landscape.

Google's AI overview is taking over search, much to the dismay of publishers (like us). But as this recent Pokémon example shows, you can't always trust the information in those summaries as the AI just isn't up to scratch yet. The result in this case is infuriating to gamers, as shown by a heated discussion on Reddit, but misleading answers can be more serious if users take the answer given as gospel - such as with health advice or topics related to purchasing decisions.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

