Donald Trump recently announced a $500 billion investment in the brand new Stargate Project – a joint venture with the leaders of Softbank Group, OpenAI, and Oracle – set to be "the largest AI infrastructure project by far in history." In the creative industries, AI is the centre of constant ethical debate and it seems graphic designers are among the many debating the future of their careers. For some it's a matter of adapting, while others are considering jumping ship, seeing the AI evolution as the beginning of the end.

This AI era is an unprecedented time to begin a career in graphic design, and with concerns mounting and conflicting career advice circulating, it's easy for emerging designers to feel dissuaded by the onslaught of fear-mongering news. Whether Trump's AI investment will influence a shift in the graphic design field remains to be seen – regardless, AI advancement continues to march forward.

Over on the r/graphic_design subreddit, u/Ok_Willingness4612 questioned: "As somebody who is quite literally about to go to college to major in graphic design and industrial/product design, is this concerning?" Response was mixed, with many designers suggesting broadening their skillset and having back up career options, while some outright suggested pursuing more 'dependable' careers in STEM. "Learn a trade that needs your hands. You can learn graphic design online without the schooling, you can't learn high level electrician and be qualified and certified as easy," one user suggested in response.

"My opinion is that AI is going to have a drastic impact on this industry. While there will still be design opportunity, I think it is going to continue to domino in the direction it is currently going where designers must wear multiple hats in addition to standard design expectations. As AI continues to take projects away from traditional designers, additional roles/facets a designer will have to handle will only increase," another added.

Others weren't quite so cynical, with some encouraging them to be led by passion, but remain adaptable. "AI doesn't invalidate the field. Examine how it might impact it and shift how you specialize within it. Learn how to use generative AI to make your work easier. Develop new ways of using it to do things that have never been done before. Look for the opportunity in a changing landscape," one user advised.

(From left to right) Donald Trump with co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle, Larry Ellison, CEO of SoftBank Group, Masayoshi Son, and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The worth of an image is not in how it looks, but what it is. People want good art in their marketing, entertainment and as a finish to their product, AI is not art, can't follow instructions and make decisions and will not meaningfully impact the job market. At most you will lose the opportunity to design joghurt labels," another user assured.

Others were equally supportive, with one user suggesting "If you want to pursue a degree in design, you should absolutely do it. It’s a challenging but also wonderful and diverse career path, and the rise of AI will ultimately impact every industry. The broader problem this represents can only be addressed on a societal or even global level—if at all—so it makes little sense to base your career choice on this factor alone."

While times are uncertain, it seems that the majority of graphic designers still see a future for the job, albeit an adapted one. The nature of the industry is constantly in flux as demand changes and tools advance – AI just happens to be one of many. While Trump's investment in AI might seem like a threat, evolution is inevitable across all industries – being flexible and open-minded to build diverse skills is an invaluable trait.

