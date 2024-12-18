"Why would Vogue allow this?”: Skechers faces AI allegations over controversial ad

It gets the worse the more you look at it.

Skechers ad
(Image credit: Skechers)

A Skechers ad has sparked outrage after fashion fans speculated it may be AI-generated. With all the usual suspects of lazy generative AI artwork, from frighteningly warped faces to illegible text, the ad only gets worse the more you look at it.

By now we're no strangers to AI advertising, but it remains a highly controversial topic among consumers thanks to copyright concerns and the often janky, lacklustre artwork that AI typically produces. If we can learn anything from Skechers' controversial ad, if you're going to use AI then at least try not to make it so obvious.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

