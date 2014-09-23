7 Dragonball Z GIFs that will delight and inspire you

Thongnoum has a GIF art style that we just can't get enough of

Dragonball Z is without a doubt, one of the best modern cartoons when it comes to anime. Gathering millions of fans across the world, it follows the adventures of the protagonist Goku and like most pop culture television shows, it seems to have influenced a designer or two.

One of our favourite GIF artists, Phuwadon Thongnoum is an illustrator and anime fan living and working in Bangkok, Thailand. Inspired by movies, cartoons and video games, his artwork is often an ode to his favourite characters. He recently created these incredible Dragonball Z GIFs, featuring both villains and good guys.

Thongnouma's signature style, teams colourful vectors with a clever choice of colours to make his GIFa instantly come alive. He's also created GIF art tributes to Streetfighter and Sailor Moon.

What do you make of these GIFs? Let us know in the comments box below!