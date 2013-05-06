REVIEW: Easy Studio for iPad

Easy Studio makes creating your own animations, er, easy. It’s not perfect, but at least it gets its core feature right – enabling kids to learn how to animate.
The objects at your disposal are simple geometric shapes. Once they’re on the stage, you can rotate, change size and colour and move them at will. (Rather than leaving you with a blank canvas, the Expert mode contains some templates to help create trains, cars and animals that you can then animate.)
To create animation sequences, arrange various simple shapes on screen, tap a button to take a photo, and then tap and drag to move the objects slightly, and take another photo. The outline of an object’s original position remains on the screen as you move it, like a basic onion skin, so you can see how far it’s travelled. After you’ve repeated this procedure, you can play back your photos, and the result is a simple-but-effective animation.
The simple geometric shapes on offer also require some imagination, and the developers say it’s best targeted at children of ages six and upwards.
You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 28.
Key info
- Works with: iPad
- Price: $3.99/£2.49
- Developer: Les Trois Elles Interactive
- Version: 1.1
- App size: 18MB
- Age rating: 4+
Like this? Read these!
- How to create an app: try these great tutorials
- Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects