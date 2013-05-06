Topics

REVIEW: Easy Studio for iPad

Help kids learn about animation and let their imaginations run riot with iPad app Easy Studio.

By Review 

Our Verdict

Suffers from being basic, but it’s a useful introduction to animation for six-year-olds and upwards.

For

  • Easy for everyone to use
  • Easy and expert modes
  • Inbuilt templates for easy animation

Against

  • Very basic
  • Small shapes can be difficult to control

Easy Studio makes creating your own animations, er, easy. It’s not perfect, but at least it gets its core feature right – enabling kids to learn how to animate.

The objects at your disposal are simple geometric shapes. Once they’re on the stage, you can rotate, change size and colour and move them at will. (Rather than leaving you with a blank canvas, the Expert mode contains some templates to help create trains, cars and animals that you can then animate.)

Easy Studio gives you access to simple geometric shapes, all of which can change size and rotate

Easy Studio gives you access to simple geometric shapes, all of which can change size and rotate

To create animation sequences, arrange various simple shapes on screen, tap a button to take a photo, and then tap and drag to move the objects slightly, and take another photo. The outline of an object’s original position remains on the screen as you move it, like a basic onion skin, so you can see how far it’s travelled. After you’ve repeated this procedure, you can play back your photos, and the result is a simple-but-effective animation.

Easy Studio allows the creation of simple-but-effective animation

Easy Studio allows the creation of simple-but-effective animation

The simple geometric shapes on offer also require some imagination, and the developers say it’s best targeted at children of ages six and upwards.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 28.

Key info

  • Works with: iPad
  • Price: $3.99/£2.49
  • Developer: Les Trois Elles Interactive
  • Version: 1.1
  • App size: 18MB
  • Age rating: 4+

Like this? Read these!

The Verdict

6

out of 10

Easy Studio

Suffers from being basic, but it’s a useful introduction to animation for six-year-olds and upwards.

Topics

iPad
Animation