REVIEW: Easy Studio for iPad

Suffers from being basic, but it’s a useful introduction to animation for six-year-olds and upwards.

Easy Studio makes creating your own animations, er, easy. It’s not perfect, but at least it gets its core feature right – enabling kids to learn how to animate.

The objects at your disposal are simple geometric shapes. Once they’re on the stage, you can rotate, change size and colour and move them at will. (Rather than leaving you with a blank canvas, the Expert mode contains some templates to help create trains, cars and animals that you can then animate.)

Easy Studio gives you access to simple geometric shapes, all of which can change size and rotate

To create animation sequences, arrange various simple shapes on screen, tap a button to take a photo, and then tap and drag to move the objects slightly, and take another photo. The outline of an object’s original position remains on the screen as you move it, like a basic onion skin, so you can see how far it’s travelled. After you’ve repeated this procedure, you can play back your photos, and the result is a simple-but-effective animation.

Easy Studio allows the creation of simple-but-effective animation

The simple geometric shapes on offer also require some imagination, and the developers say it’s best targeted at children of ages six and upwards.

You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 28.

Key info

Works with: iPad

iPad Price: $3.99/£2.49

$3.99/£2.49 Developer: Les Trois Elles Interactive

Les Trois Elles Interactive Version: 1.1

1.1 App size: 18MB

18MB Age rating: 4+

Like this? Read these!