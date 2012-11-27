Free short film showcase in Brighton

A night of booze and film awaits you at the appropriately named Bar Shorts this week. The Brighton event will showcase some of the best in short film and animation from around the world at its final event of the year.

The Best of Bar Shorts 2012 includes Will Anderson's strange and brilliant animation Long Bird, mischievous fruit in Tom Jennings' stop-motion music video for DJ Yoda's You No Likey Like That, and an eye-catching piece from animation and illustration house Run Wake.

My pick of the shorts, however, is Greg Jardin's stop-frame video set to Joey Ramone's New York City – a posthumous love letter from the iconic singer to his hometown, in which fans wearing the uniform Ramones leather jacket move through the city's streets.

The film features 115 people in total, including cameos from bandmate and producer Tommy Ramone, party-starter Andrew W.K, and Conchords superfan Kristen Schaal. The short also boasts previously unseen footage of Joey Ramone, and can be seen below:

The Best of Bar Shorts 2012 takes place at the Hourglass Pop-Up Bar (Seven Dials), 108a Dyke Road, BN1 3TE, Brighton, on Thursday November 29. The event is curated and presented by Chris Shepherd and 12Foot6. It's an open event and entry is free.