Halloween gif series celebrates classic horror movie characters

The Shining twins feature in the series

In the run up to Halloween, your love of horror movies comes to the forefront – the cinematography, the storylines and the characters that make everything so scary can also be a source of inspiration. Baboon are a studio that couldn't agree more, with their latest project.

31 Horror Days sees the team unveil a GIF each day, replicating some of horror's most iconic characters."Lock your doors and buy some extra undies! Everyday, during the month of October, we bring to you some of the scariest characters that haunted your childhood," they explain.

Featuring old-school efforts like Jason, Freddie Krueger and Slimer, more recent monsters are also revealed, including Samara from The Ring and Scream's Ghostface. Head over to their page to keep up with the additions.

A werewolf offering from team Baboon

Slimer had to be included

Michael Myers going for his usual nightly stroll

A nice levitation touch is given to the Carrie effort

Don't go near any sewers!

Chucky playing with his favourite toy

