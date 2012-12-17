Live action and animation for The Killers new music video

The Killers are back with a new album and some particularly creative music videos to accompany the tracks. Their latest single 'Miss. Atomic Bomb' has been described as the sequel to their 2003 hit 'Mr. Brightside' with the video echoing just that.

Illustrated animation

Warren Fu takes the reigns as director with production company Partizan taking care of the rest. He had previously worked with the band on their video for single 'Runaways,' and now returns to take charge of their second single.

Warren effortlessly seams the two mediums of animation and stunning live action shots to bring a heartbreaking love story to life. Josh Goldstein worked as the producer, with Jeff Pantaleo as executive producer and Shawn Kim as director of photography. Titmouse studio were responsible for the exceptional animation.

