Nando Costa drops us a line with news of his latest project, an animated short film called The New America.



After making a series of illustrations last year that were laser engraved onto blocks of wood, he now wants to create an animation using the same method. Since engraving every frame on wood isn't going to come cheap, he's asking for funding, with fabulous prizes for his backers.

The basic arrangement is this: invest in Nando's film and you'll receive one of the frames, engraved on a 4x4.5in maple panel. It's a little more involved than that - there are different levels of fabulous prize for different levels of investment, but you get the idea.



Nando's aiming for at least 1-2 minutes of animation and he's well on the way to funding that; to help the length up to five minutes (which would need 3000 frames) head over to his Kickstarter page and pledge some money.