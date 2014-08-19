Stunning animated GIFs will leave you mesmerized

Simple and serene, these GIFs are beautifully executed

GIFs have been taking over the internet for quite some time now and it's easy to see why; showcasing illustrations, artworks and photography in a quick, animated succession is packed full of fun and inspiration. These animated GIFs from Carl Burton are simple, serene and absolutely stunning.

Working as an animator, 3D artist and illustrator, Burton has combined all of his expertise to create some really rather beautiful offerings. Inspired by everything from news stories to his surroundings, the colours and intricate animations make these GIFs stand out from the crowd.

If you love these GIFs just as much as we do, be sure to check out Burton's Vimeo channel as well as his official website, that features lots more GIFs as well as inspiring animation and more. Take a look at a few of our favourites below.

What do you think of this animated GIFs? Let us know in the comments box below!