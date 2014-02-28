Animated warning on the dangers of taking selfies

Having been declared as the word of the year in 2013, the 'selfie' officially took over pretty much every social media channel over the course of 12 months. Animator and Creative Bloq favourite Andy Martin has created this hilarious ode to the 'selfie', by showcasing the bad affects that could happen.

As a freelance animator, illustrator and musician, Martin has created a range of brilliant animations and this latest will seriously tickle your funny bone. The protagonist in the animation suffers a series of incidents after taking a selfie including being transformed into a cow.

Created for the Pictoplasma Character Selfie project, the event invites designers to take a selfie of their chosen character for an upcoming exhibition. After watching this, we're sure you'll feel a little apprehensive about taking your next selfie!

See more animations over on Andy Martin's website.

Have you seen a hilarious animation recently? Let us know in the comments box below!