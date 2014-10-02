You'll love this award-winning animation starring George Takei

There's been some evocative examples of handcrafted animation over the years and the content just keeps on getting better. Enlisting the help of Star Trek's George Takei, 'The Missing Scarf' is a gorgeous little tale that has won over 15 awards from the Toronto Animation Arts Festival to the Motion Plus awards.

Director Eoin Duffy is an Irish filmmaker now living and working in Vancouver Canada. He's gone on to secure multiple accolades including a dozen major festival wins, 3 Oscar accredited festival wins, a nomination for the upcoming European Film Awards, an IFTA nomination and a shortlisting for the 86th Academy Awards. So, it's safe to say he's pretty great when it comes to animation.

Featuring clever character design, gorgeous colours and a playful mix between 3D and 2D, 'The Missing Scarf' is an absolute delight to watch. Immerse yourself in Duffy's environment and enjoy the story from start to finish; it'll certainly inspire some animation of your own.

Have you seen any inspiring animations? Let us know in the comments box below!