Any.DO: to-do list app for iPhone

Free, beautifully designed, well thought-out and often ingenious. It’s not quite perfect, but it’s not far off.

Part Due, part Clear and part Apple’s own Reminders app, it’s like Any.DO has been created by picking and choosing great parts of other to-do list apps. You interact, for example, much like Clear.

It’s a clean interface, with few visible buttons. You can simply pull the list down to create a new entry; if you pull down quickly, you get a typing interface, but if you pull for a bit longer, you can dictate your to-do. It’s then added to the list, which you can reorder by tapping and holding on an entry, then dragging. To cross an entry off, swipe your finger through it.

Swipe through a to-do to remove it from a list

But Any.DO can do a bit more than just show you a list. For a start, you can arrange your list by time or by ‘Folder’ – ‘Work’ and ‘Personal’ are the default entries. Tap on a to-do and you bring up more options.

We prefer the layout to Apple’s Reminders

As is so often the way, though, it’s not perfect. The reminders part is a bit too easy to miss; it goes off once, and if your phone is on silent, you might well miss it. It’s also a shame that it doesn’t offer location-based reminders.

