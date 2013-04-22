Kids can learn to code with Hopscotch!

Hopscotch teaches kids coding in a fun and playful manner

Here's an app that brings new meaning to 'starting them young'. We all know that approaching web design for the first time is a very scary thought indeed - all those numbers and symbols could confuse even the most intelligent. Here, a group of web designers have combined their talents to create an app that they wish was around when they were kids.

Hopscotch is an iPad programming language that teaches kids to code in a fun and playful way. Making it easy for youngsters to create and publish programmes, Hopscotch allows the, to be able to make digital stuff just as easily as they make tangible real-world stuff.

Crafted by five New York City based web designers, they founded Hopscotch so they could build the toys they wish existed when they were growing up. Already gaining five star reviews across critics and users alike, Hopstoch is much more than child's play.

Like what you see? Download Hopscotch over on iTunes.

Like this? Read these!