Protect your copyright with this free app

Images: © John D McHugh

Like many creatives, photojournalist John D. McHugh is sick and tired of people ripping off photos he's posted online. So he's created Marksta, an app that enables you to watermark your work, adding your copyright information or logo direct from your iPhone before uploading them to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, or other sites.

It's very user-friendly, with a choice of fonts for your text, and the fact that the app's been designed by a pro photographer shines through.

Images: © John D McHugh

This handy app will be sold on iTunes for $2.49/£1.49 but is currently available for free download "for a limited period" - so we recommend you grab it right away!

McHugh is also working on making the app play well with the iPad, in an update he hopes to make available "very shortly".

Also read:

Have you had problems with people ripping off your work online? Let us know in the comments!