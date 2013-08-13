Infuse app for iPhone and iPad

If you have a lot of downloaded video content, Infuse is the bench-setter for video playback.

Decent video playback apps are hard to find. Apple doesn't support most popular file formats but Infuse is a genuine rival to the popular AVPlayerHD.

Infuse is indeed a beautiful way to watch videos. Just look at the gorgeous way in which it displays your video library: once copied across over iTunes, your videos are displayed as thumbnails in a grid format. However, instead of choosing a random frame from videos to fill those thumbnails, the app analyses the file name and metadata to work out exactly what the video is.

When it recognises a movie or a TV show episode, it chooses content-specific thumbnails as well as giving you episode synopses, artwork, cast lists and more.

Infuse is a beautiful way to watch videos on your device

The app doesn't disappoint with playback, either. Files are played instantly when selected and dragging the progress bar provides no judders at all – even with HD content. Every file format we threw at it was supported, and so long as your iOS device is powerful enough to run full HD content, 1080p videos run like a dream, too.

