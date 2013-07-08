REVIEW: Picerty app for iPhone

Picerty is a new app that allows the creation of beautiful compositions from photos taken with your iPhone. You select nine pre-shot images to be placed in a 3×3 grid, then you can tap-and-drag them into any of the nine positions for aesthetic effect.
Images are centred automatically, but you can swipe them up or down, zoom in and out. The nine circles, squares or IAP- obtained stars or hearts are a little small for precise readjusting though, so we recommend tapping-and-holding images separately for editing options.
There are 10 Instagram-esque filters and it's all very quick and simple to apply these effects. You can upload the Picerty to the community, but not a #tag. This makes the Explore function a bit tedious, since you can't search subjects. But you can share it on Facebook, Twitter, email, or even order greeting cards, posters or vinyl wall decal stickers.
You'll find this review, and many more, in Tap! Magazine issue 28.
Key info
- Works with: iPhone, iPod
- Price: $0.99/£0.69
- Developer: Wightfield Limited
- Version: 1.2
- App size: 16.1MB
- Age rating: 4+
