Apple announces new smaller iPad Pro

Designers on the move – rejoice! It's an even more portable iPad Pro

Apple has held another of its regular events in California, and announced a new iPad Pro. The new model has the same screen size as a regular iPad Air but includes the features of the full-sized Pro version that has been a surprise hit for even the most cynical design professionals since its launch in 2015.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro features an A9X processor and will run the also-announced iOS 9.3 and – most importantly – can be attached to a new, smaller Smart Keyboard and is fully compatible with the popular Apple Pencil – you can read our Apple Pencil review here, and here are the apps that make the most of Apple Pencil.

The new iPad Pro weighs less than one pound, and comes toting an all-new True Tone display with uses ambient light sensors to affect the display's brightness and tone to ensure you get the best possible visual experience. It also features the same four speakers and multi-tasking capabilities of its larger sibling, and comes in Space Grey, Silver, Gold and now Rose Gold finishes.

The original 12.9-inch iPad Pro is still available, now with more flash storage

The iPad Pro 9.7-inch is due for release on March 24 at a price of $599 in the US for 32GB, $749 for the 128GB, and $899 for a 256GB version – the first time that capacity of flash storage has been made available on an iOS device. The larger iPad Pro is also now available with the high-capacity storage – read our review of the original 12.9-inch iPad Pro here.

As usual, full details are yet to be announced so we'll give you more information on the new iPad Pro as we get it.

