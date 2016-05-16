Transform your photos into amazing artworks with SuperPhoto

Turn your images into amazing artworks with SuperPhoto Free

SuperPhoto is photo editing app available for iOS, Android and Windows, and provides 208 free effects for your photos, and 1,300-plus others you have to pay for. It's the free Painting filter, though, that's been getting all the attention. Just search Instagram for #SuperPhoto and you'll see what we mean.

Reminiscent of the Pixel Bender plugin for Photoshop, the Painting filter instantly makes your images look like abstract oil paintings – an effect that's surprisingly dramatic, in a hilariously kitsch kind of way.

The Painting filter instantly makes your images look like oil paintings

It couldn’t be simpler to use. Just open the app, choose your filter, then upload your photo (yes, it is that way around, weirdly). You then have to wait about 30 seconds until the new image appears and you're done, ready to save it to social media, email, and so on.

If you want a high-resolution version, though, you'll need to upgrade to the paid version of the app (SuperPhoto Full, priced £3.99). This is bucketloads of fun. And while we can't see a lot of practical application for the serious artist, who knows, maybe the right creative mind could create something amazing with it?