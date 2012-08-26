AROUND THE BLOQ: Bristol street art, iPhone app designs, free Pixar software and much more!

Bristol's See No Evil art festival
See No Evil: 3,500 spray cans, 40 global street artists, 12 multi-story buildings, 7 days, one street...Check out what all the fuss is about!
20 incredible app UI designs for the iPhone
How do you stand out amongst the millions of iPhone apps competing for attention? With a fabulous design, that's how! Holger Sindbaek of app community Meerli selects some of his favourites.
Education vs experience
Employers don't always look for a formal education in a job candidate, and a good portfolio can speak volumes, says Gary Ennis.
Use live captions in InDesign
In this tutorial, Lee Barnes demonstrates how to set up and use live captions in InDesign CS5.
Pixar software goes open source
The mighty animation studio has decided to share its Subd evaluation code as used on its latest feature Brave. Download the software yourself for free!
Lee Crutchley: A life illustrated
A penchant for collecting and illustrating quotes has served Lee Crutchley and his Quoteskin book project well. But now he says he's ready to move onwards and upwards.
Create wireframes that work for you
In this excerpt from The Web Designer's Roadmap, Giovanni DiFeterici discusses the role wireframing plays in design, and how to create a wireframe that suite your own needs.