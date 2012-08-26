AROUND THE BLOQ: Bristol street art, iPhone app designs, free Pixar software and much more!

See No Evil: 3,500 spray cans, 40 global street artists, 12 multi-story buildings, 7 days, one street...Check out what all the fuss is about!

How do you stand out amongst the millions of iPhone apps competing for attention? With a fabulous design, that's how! Holger Sindbaek of app community Meerli selects some of his favourites.

Employers don't always look for a formal education in a job candidate, and a good portfolio can speak volumes, says Gary Ennis.

In this tutorial, Lee Barnes demonstrates how to set up and use live captions in InDesign CS5.

The mighty animation studio has decided to share its Subd evaluation code as used on its latest feature Brave. Download the software yourself for free!

A penchant for collecting and illustrating quotes has served Lee Crutchley and his Quoteskin book project well. But now he says he's ready to move onwards and upwards.

In this excerpt from The Web Designer's Roadmap, Giovanni DiFeterici discusses the role wireframing plays in design, and how to create a wireframe that suite your own needs.