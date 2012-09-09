AROUND THE BLOQ: Letterpress business cards, killer logos, Javascript and much more!

Using the oldest form of printing to create memorable letterpress business cards can help beat off the competition. Here are 10 stunning examples of exactly what letterpress printing can achieve.

Dave Rupert, lead developer at Paravel, gives essential tips and tricks on becoming flexible in responsive web design.

Seven tips for creating a cracking logo every time, from David Azurdia, creative director at Magpie Studios.

It’s a case of brains over brawn in this student short Roadkill. 3D World talks to the student team behind the film about character design and choosing the right software.

Innovative use of Javascript can really make a website. Javascript experts Jack Franklin, Ray Bango, Addy Osmani, and Stephen Fulljames pick their favourite examples for your inspiration.

Get to grips with how to create an animated GIF for uploading to the web. Arthur Carey explains the fastest methods using a few simple steps.

The Responsive Grid System isn't a framework or a boilerplate. But it does make creating responsive websites quick and easy. Graham Miller, its creator, explains how to use it.