People can't believe this gorgeous new anime movie was rotoscoped

Ghost Cat Anzu uses a surprising technique.

TOHO Animation
(Image credit: Ghost Cat Anzu)

Ghost Cat Anzu has just received a full release in France following its premiere at Cannes in May. The 2D animated film is delighting anime fans, and it's also causing some surprise due to its use of rotoscoping.

TOHO Animation's video (below) compares the original live-action footage and the finished product. The result is a charming 2D animation that maintains the relaxed feel of the original footage (see our pick of the best 2D animation software for your own setup).

