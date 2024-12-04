The resource that taught a generation of animators is being updated for streaming

News
By
published

The Animator's Survival Kit gets animated!

Richard Williams’ Animator’s Survival Kit is a seminal book that every animator should read. It provides insights and masterclasses from the multi-Oscar-winning animator most famous for Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, A Christmas Carol, The Little Island and Ziggy’s Gift.

Now the invaluable resource is being presented in a new way for a new generation of animators. The book itself is being animated (see our guide to the best 2D animation software if you're wondering what program to use for your own work).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles