Richard Williams’ Animator’s Survival Kit is a seminal book that every animator should read. It provides insights and masterclasses from the multi-Oscar-winning animator most famous for Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, A Christmas Carol, The Little Island and Ziggy’s Gift.

Now the invaluable resource is being presented in a new way for a new generation of animators. The book itself is being animated (see our guide to the best 2D animation software if you're wondering what program to use for your own work).

(Image credit: Bloomsbury Publishing)

The Animator’s Survival Kit Animated is coming to the Bloomsbury Video Library as a streaming collection from January 2025. The move will provide budding animators with online, on-demand access to practical and creative insights.

The original Animator’s Survival Kit Animated has been a cornerstone of animation education for over 20 years, providing 16 masterclass videos and over 400 specially animated examples to demonstrate core principles, from how things move and specific methods to make characters live, breathe, think and give a sustained commanding performance.

The videos demonstrate longstanding animation principles and techniques that are as relevant to CGI animation as they are to traditional hand-drawn and stop-motion methods (also see the Disney animation principles).

The streamed Animator’s Survival Kit Animated collection will follow the same structure as the original DVD set, allowing users to play the masterclasses in sequence or explore specific techniques at their own pace. It will be available to academic institutions worldwide via subscription and perpetual access. A subscription option for individuals will follow later in the year, with more details to come.

Anna Wright, Digital Portfolio Director at Bloomsbury says: “Richard Williams is a giant in the world of animation and his teachings have shaped the careers of countless professionals. We’re thrilled to bring these dynamic video masterclasses to a new generation of animators, students, teachers and enthusiasts, and help Richard’s legacy live on. This collection will be a game-changer for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of the art of animation.”

The Oscar-winning director and animator Jan Pinkava (Ratatouille, Gerri’s Game) said of the collection: “When an animation great like Richard Williams offers you the fruits of his experience packed into a box and fully illustrated with moving pictures, just say ‘thank you’ and hand over the cash. Then use it.”

For more resources, see our pick of the best online art classes and our guide to the iPad animation software Procreate Dreams.