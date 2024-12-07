2D art of the week: Deborah Saez

Growing up, Deborah Saez was inspired by everything from cartoons to games and anime. But it was Fumi Ishikawa’s work on Suikoden II that sparked her love of character design. “Her female designs were ahead of their time,” says Deborah.

Here Deborah talks us through some her favourite art works in her portfolio, and if you want to see more from this artist visit her website.

Axe Warrior

(Image credit: Deborah Saez)

“This piece was an experiment to develop a cartoony style with my own touch. I started with a rough sketch, added fine lines, and applied basic cel-shading.”

Who is in control?

(Image credit: Deborah Saez)

“I wanted to create a horror character that’s more than it appears. I began with silhouettes, then painted in greyscale and finished by adding colour and details.”

Focus

(Image credit: Deborah Saez)

“My hope with this piece was to evoke the feeling of a still concept from an animated show. If you look closely, you’ll see exactly why she’s so focused.”

Power and Envy

(Image credit: Deborah Saez)

“Sometimes as an artist, I get frustrated with my progress and need to vent. When that happens, I paint my frustrations on a blank canvas. This piece is the result.”

