The latest Marvel x Disney comic crossover looks like the wildest yet

News
By
published

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald shine as the Fantastic Four.

The Marvel & Disney crossover looks set to reach new heights of surrealism with the latest entry in the series: Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four' #1.

The latest installment shows that when the creators of some of the most memorable characters in animation and comic art collide, the results an be spectacularly surreal (see our picks of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software if you're looking to upgrade your own setup).

Image 1 of 2
Disney x Marvel comic cover
The main cover for Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four' #1(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 1 of 2
Disney x Marvel comic cover
Donald Duck as Thor(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles