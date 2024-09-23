The latest Marvel x Disney comic crossover looks like the wildest yet

The Marvel & Disney crossover looks set to reach new heights of surrealism with the latest entry in the series: Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four' #1.

The latest installment shows that when the creators of some of the most memorable characters in animation and comic art collide, the results an be spectacularly surreal (see our picks of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software if you're looking to upgrade your own setup).

Image 1 of 2 The main cover for Marvel & Disney: What If…? Mickey & Friends Became the Fantastic Four' #1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Variant covers (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Over the last year, we've already seen Disney magic infuse the Marvel mythos with What If...? one-shots that put Disney characters into classic Marvel Comics stories from the past. We've had Donald Duck as Thor and Minnie as Captain Marvel. Now the whole gang is coming together as the Fantastic Four.

Image 1 of 2 Donald Duck as Thor (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Minnie as Captain Marvel (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and drawn by artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio, the one-off number take things back to the very beginning of the Marvel Universe. It reimagines Fantastic Four edition 1, inserting Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald into Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's landmark classic from 1961.

We're promised a "wild spin on Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben’s fateful space voyage, the cosmic storm that gifted them their unique abilities, and their legendary first super hero battle against Mole Man". Mickey has stretching powers, Minnie can turn invisible, Goofy can burst into flame and Donald has become some kind of rocky…thing! They'll need to use their powers to they are to stop Mole Pete from destroying Duckburg.

“As a huge FF fan myself, I can tell you this issue will tickle your nostalgic funny bone, bringing the spirit of Marvel’s first family to a story I can only describe as Funtastic!” Editor Mark Paniccia said. It's a bonkers premise, but the art looks fantastic.

The main cover was made by Orenzo Pastrovicchio, and there are variant covers by Phil Noto and Chrissie Zullo. The release date is 8 January, and you can preorder today at comic stores or via Marvel Unlimited.