A new logo for Avengers Doomsday has divided the fandom after its debut at the recent D23 conference. Since its announcement back in 2024, we've seen a handful of logo designs, but it seems fans can't decide which is their favourite. Set to release seven years on from the explosive success of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel clearly has some high expectations to meet with Doomsday.

As the proud producer of some of the best superhero logos of all time, Marvel is a titan in the comic book movie world. But with great power comes great responsibility, as it's hordes of opinionated fans wait with bated breath for any update on the upcoming film. If there's one thing we can learn from the response to the new Doomsday logo, it's that you can't please 'em all.

Old vs. New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Logo pic.twitter.com/81oD9WgFPXAugust 30, 2025

The new Avengers: Doomsday logo can be summed up in one word – green. It appears to be similar in design to an official logo released back in 2024, with the iconic Avengers logo depicted in a grungy silver metal. Bordering the design is a bright green glow, with 'DOOMSDAY' presented in a similar vivid green – small but mighty changes that give the design a dynamic energy.

"So Loki coded," one fan claimed on X, while another chimed in that the "New one is 10x better!". However, not all fans shared the same praise, with one writing "Eh, they need to stop revealing logos just to change it to one that's not better than the original." Others were also unconvinced with one fan adding, "New logo is so lame who made that decision it’s horrendous" while another theorised "Doomsday logo is changing in every 3-6 months... 2-3 new logo's to come."

Marvel fanatics were loving this 'leaked' design. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With Avengers: Doomsday set to release in May 2026, there's still time to see if Marvel will revamp the logo (again). If you're after more Marvel news, check out the leaked Avengers: Doomsday art that proves Marvel is committing to the chaos.