Should you get a Best Buy membership ahead of Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday seems to be coming up earlier every year, doesn't it? So if you like to plan your purchases, compare retailers properly and avoid paying more than necessary, now's good time to consider whether to get a Best Buy membership.

While Amazon tends to dominate the conversation, Best Buy remains one of the most reliable places to find discounts on MacBooks, drawing tablets, 3D printers and even ergonomic office chairs.

On top of that, Best Buy not only price matches Amazon regularly, but also layers additional perks on top for members, which can lead to noticeable savings or simply a much smoother shopping experience. In this article, I'll outline the three different membership tiers and who they might suit best.

What are the Best Buy membership options?

Best Buy’s memberships fall under the My Best Buy Memberships™ scheme. The free option, simply called My Best Buy, offers free standard shipping with no minimum spend, along with faster checkout and the ability to create product wishlists. It’s a straightforward way to avoid paying delivery fees if you only make occasional purchases.

The next tier up is My Best Buy Plus, priced at $49.99 per year. Members gain access to exclusive member-only prices and deals, enjoy free two-day shipping on eligible purchases, and are given early access to certain sales and product releases throughout the year. They also benefit from an extended 60-day return window on most items, which can be particularly handy when buying gifts or testing new tech. If you’re planning to make a larger purchase this Black Friday – or expect to buy tech at a few points in the year – it’s entirely possible to make back the cost of the membership from discounts alone.

Finally, there's My Best Buy Total, which costs $179.99 per year and is designed for people who rely heavily on their tech, whether for work, study or creative projects. This tier includes everything in My Best Buy Plus, but adds round-the-clock Geek Squad tech support, even for products not bought from Best Buy. It also includes protection plans such as AppleCare+ for most new Best Buy purchases made while you are a member, VIP member support, and a 20% discount on repair labour.

For anyone who owns multiple devices, frequently upgrades their tech, or simply prefers knowing support is available at any moment, the Total plan acts more like ongoing peace of mind than a simple loyalty programme.

If you use a My Best Buy credit card on qualifying purchases, you can also earn rewards; currently the equivalent of 5% back in points. These points can then be converted into discount vouchers, which adds another layer of return on your spending if you shop at Best Buy regularly.

To get a Best Buy membership right now, click on the appropriate button below.

My Best Buy (100% free) - Get free standard shipping with no minimum spend required. You can also access quick checkout and the ability to add items to your wishlist.

My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) - Access exclusive member-only deals and lower prices on products, plus discounts on select services, benefit from an extended 60-day return window on products, and enjoy free 2-day shipping with no minimum spend.

My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) - You get all of the same perks as the Plus membership above, along with 24/7 tech support from Geek Squad, 20% off repairs, VIP member support, and access to protection plans including AppleCare+.

What are the benefits for Black Friday?

If you’re about to invest in a laptop, monitor, tablet, console or similar, it makes sense to shop somewhere that offers long-term value rather than just fast shipping. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members enjoy access to exclusive offers and lower pricing at various points through the year, not only during November’s sales period. This means you don’t have to pressure yourself into buying everything on one day – you can simply purchase when the right price appears.

During Black Friday specifically, you'll often see member discounts that are lower than the standard public sale prices. You'll also be able to shop early and therefore avoid stock shortages, which is a common issue during sales on high-demand items like Apple products. Moreover, you'll regularly see strong Apple discounts at Best Buy, and in some cases the difference for members alone can offset the cost of a My Best Buy Plus membership in a single purchase.

In comparison, Amazon Prime does offer extremely fast delivery, but it doesn’t come with a rewards system, extended return windows on most tech, or integrated support and repair perks. So the choice between Best Buy and Amazon Prime is less about speed and more about whether you want your purchase to be supported beyond the moment it arrives.

FAQS

Is Best Buy Total worth it? That depends on how much technology you own and how much you rely on it. If you use laptops, tablets, cameras or consoles daily and can’t really afford downtime, having access to 24/7 support and built-in protection plans can be hugely valuable. If you’re not a heavy tech user, My Best Buy Plus or even the free tier may suit you just fine.

Can I cancel my Best Buy membership? Yes, cancelling is allowed at any time. If you cancel within the first 60 days of joining, you'll be eligible for a full refund, subject to specific conditions (so read these carefully). After that, Best Buy generally provides a prorated refund based on how far into the membership year you are, minus the value of any discounts or services you have already used.