6 killer tips for getting the best Black Friday prices

Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, but when actually is it? Well, that's actually a tricky question to answer. It's officially on Friday, November 28th… but in recent years, the sales period has been getting longer, more digital, and more competitive than ever.

In short, the days when Black Friday was just a single-day shopping frenzy are now long gone. In 2025, it's become a multi-week marathon that's won on your phone and with solid preparation, regardless of whether you're looking for the best MacBook Black Friday deals or the best office chair Cyber Monday deals.

With so much economic chaos swirling around us, it's more crucial than ever to find genuine, deep discounts on big-ticket items. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a head start on Christmas gifts, here are our top tips to help you snag a bargain without getting fooled by inflated prices.

(Image credit: Keepa)

Our most critical tip for 2025 is to know that what looks like a bargain may not actually be a bargain. Retailers are known to sometimes raise a product’s original list price right before the sales event, only to "discount" it back down to a typical price and make the deal look massive.

To know you're getting an authentic deal, you need to check the product’s price history. Price comparison trackers like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa (for Amazon) and PriceSpy (for wider retailers) are essential. They provide a clear historical graph showing every price change over the last year.

What to do: Don't trust the discount percentage listed by the retailer. Check the tracker. If the current price isn’t close to or below the lowest historical price point, keep scrolling.

2. Go mobile-first

(Image credit: Future)

In 2025, Black Friday has become overwhelmingly mobile-first. If you’re not prepared to shop on your phone, you risk losing out on limited-stock deals. Especially as major retailers are increasingly reserving the very best deals for their membership apps.

To ensure a smooth, rapid checkout process and, most importantly, early access, sign up for a free trial or membership with your preferred stores (such as Amazon Prime, Walmart+, or Target Circle) well before the 28th. Many retailers are offering their exclusive sales to members hours—or even a full day—ahead of the general public.

What to do: Download the retailer apps, save your credit card information, and sign up for any available membership or free trial to be ready for the "Early Access" window. Don't let a slow checkout cost you a deal.

03. Leverage newsletter codes

(Image credit: Walmart)

You may dread a cluttered inbox, but your favourite brands often reward their most engaged customers with newsletter incentives you won't find anywhere else. These are perfect for small, unexpected savings on top of major sales.

So even if this kind of thing pains you, hold your nose and subscribe to the newsletters of the brands you plan to shop with this Black Friday. These emails frequently contain exclusive, site-wide, or category-specific discount codes sent just for subscribers. And don't worry: once Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you can easily unsubscribe.

What to do: Sign up to newsletters, and dedicate a specific email folder to deal alerts. This ensures you catch the special codes without getting distracted by general offers.

4. Follow social video

(Image credit: Target)

The rise of social video has totally changed how the best Black Friday offers are shared these days. Brands have moved beyond simple banner ads to focus on engaging, short-form content and live commerce events on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Many brands will drop unique, short-lived discount codes directly into their live streams or use influencer partnerships to promote flash sales. These codes are often a reward for dedicated social followers.

What to do: Follow your preferred tech and lifestyle influencers in the weeks leading up to the 28th. Also use your favourite code-finding browser extensions (such as Honey) to automatically search for and apply these fleeting social codes.

5. Build a wish list

(Image credit: Amazon)

A well-crafted wish list isn't a flight of fantasy; it's a practical shopping tool. It keeps you focused on items you need or have thoroughly researched, preventing impulse buys.

Make it easy on yourself by using the retailer's digital list feature to track specific items. Many major sites will notify you when an item on your list drops in price or comes back into stock. Furthermore, new AI tools, such as Amazon’s Rufus assistant, can provide instant product details and comparisons while you finalise your list.

What to do: Create separate, focused lists for different product categories (e.g., Tech, Gifts, Home). Stick to your list when the deals go live; it’s your best defense against buyer’s remorse.

6. Bookmark Creative Bloq

(Image credit: Future)

Reading the above, and thinking it all sounds like hard work? Well, that’s where we come in. At Creative Bloq, we've been covering Black Friday for over a decade. And in a year where separating genuine value from clever marketing has never been more essential, we're here to do the tedious work of cross-checking price history and product reviews so you only see the best, verified deals for your specific needs. The closer we get to Black Friday, the more deals we share; so bookmark this site and keep checking the homepage throughout November!