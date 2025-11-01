These retailers are all offering Black Friday guarantees for 2025

Black Friday shopping can feel like a high-stakes game of chance. Buy too early and you risk missing out on deeper discounts. Wait too long and the item you want sells out. With retailers launching their Black Friday promotions weeks in advance, timing your purchase to get the absolute best price has become increasingly stressful.

The good news? A growing number of stores are eliminating this guesswork by offering Black Friday price guarantees. These schemes work by protecting your purchase: if a retailer reduces the price after you buy, you'll automatically receive a refund for the difference. Some stores even extend this protection to match competitor pricing.

These guarantees mean you can shop earlier in the season without worrying about missing out on Black Friday's biggest savings on 28 November or Cyber Monday deals on 1 December – and that's on everything from Black Friday MacBook deals to Black Friday office chair deals. Below, I've compiled the major retailers running price protection schemes this year, covering both US and UK stores.

US Retailers

Best Buy

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Best Buy's Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from now until 15 January 2026. If you spot a price drop on something you've already purchased during the holiday season, the retailer will honour the lower price; just get in touch via their online chat or call their customer service line. Beyond their own price matching, Best Buy will also compare against select online and local competitors (check their Qualified Competitors list), though this only applies to brand new products.

Best Buy sweetens the deal further with their extended holiday returns programme. Anything purchased between 31 October and 31 December can be returned up until 15 January 2026, giving you plenty of breathing room. Also be aware that Best Buy membership holders get access to exclusive deals and special pricing throughout the Black Friday period.

Newegg

(Image credit: Newegg)

Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection Programme is refreshingly straightforward. Purchase any eligible item displaying the Price Protection badge between 1 November and 19 November 2025, and if Newegg drops the price by 29 November, you'll get an automatic refund of the difference.

What makes this particularly appealing is the zero-effort approach: no forms to fill out, no price tracking spreadsheets required. Newegg handles everything automatically and sends the refund back to your original payment method, with email confirmation to let you know it's done. It's arguably the most hassle-free price guarantee on this list.

Target

(Image credit: Target)

Target's Price Match guarantee covers purchases from 1 November onwards. If you buy something in-store or online and Target subsequently reduces the price by 24 December, you're entitled to request a price adjustment. You'll need to keep your proof of purchase handy to claim the difference.

However, there's an important change to be aware of: Target now only price matches against itself. As of July 2025, the retailer no longer matches competitor prices from Amazon, Walmart, or other stores. The guarantee applies exclusively to price differences between Target.com, the Target app, and Target's physical stores. Additional exclusions apply to clearance items, Target Plus products, and cross-store purchases (when means that if you bought in one Target location, you can't claim for a lower price at a different Target store).

UK Retailers

Currys

(Image credit: Currys)

Currys' Black Friday Price Guarantee applies to items marked with either the "Our lowest ever price" or "Black Friday & Beyond: Our Lowest Ever Price" badge. Here's how it works: buy one of these specially marked products between now and 18 November, and if Currys reduces the price before 2 December, you'll receive a refund for the difference.

The process requires a bit of action on your part. You'll need to register your purchase at www.curryspriceguarantee.co.uk by 25 November, uploading your receipt and order details. If you're eligible for a refund, Currys will contact you from 8 December onwards requesting your bank details, with payments processed by 9 January 2026. Note that this guarantee ends before Cyber Monday, so any 2 December deals won't be covered.

Argos

(Image credit: Argos)

Argos is continuing its Price Promise campaign during this Black Friday season, but it only applies to products specifically marked with the "Price Promise" badge. What are the benefits? You can rest easy knowing that these campaign product prices will not fall below the purchase price before midnight on 25 December 2025.

The campaign covers Black Friday products purchased both in-store and online at Argos, but excludes products either not labelled with the Price Promise badge, or those that are labelled differently – as 'hot products', for example – so keep an eye on this. It also only applies to products purchased between 31 October and 2 December 2025. If prices do drop, Argos will send you a Price Guarantee Voucher (in the form of an e-Gift card) for the difference, which will be valid for three months from the date of issue.